Mumbai News: Dadar Fish Market Vendors Refuse To Relocate To Wadala

Mumbai: The vendors from the Dadar fish market, located on the Senapati Bapat Marg, have put their foot down and refuse to shift to Wadala, a plot identified by the BMC as temporary relocation. "Our permanent relocation is decided alongwith the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) fish market. There is no question of temporary relocation," a member of the Dadar fish market association said.

The residents of Dadar's Swarajya CHS came on the road last month protesting against the fish market, stating that since the closure of Elphinstone Bridge, the traffic in the area has multiplied and the fish market adds to the chaos. The residents' protest was supported by local MLA Mahesh Sawant.

The residents alongwith the MLA Sawant and MP Anil Sawant also held meetings with the BMC officials demanding immediate relocation of the Dadar fish market. "The latest meeting was held with the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Bhushan Gagrani last week. We, the residents urged the BMC Chief for immediate removal of the illegal fish market operating on Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar (W). The market is not only a public nuisance and traffic hazard but it is violation court orders. The situation has now reached a stage where citizens’ fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India (Right to Life and Clean Environment) stand grossly violated," said Chetan Kamble, a Dadar resident and a civic activist.

Speaking with the FPJ, MLA Sawant said, "We had the meeting with BMC Commissioner on relocation of Dadar fish market. There are some 49 vendors and they will be shifted to the Wadala plot this month. It is job of the BMC officials to convince the fish vendors."

The fish vendors however refuse to leave their spot. "We were not called for any joint meeting with the commissioner. We have our case going on in the HC. The court has allowed us to do business. Our permanent relocation is decided alongwith CSM fish market. The BMC should tell us when the market building is ready, we will relocate. There is no question of temporary relocation," said the member from Dadar fish market association, who did not wish to be named.

The Dadar fish market vendors relocation to a open plot in Wadala is decided on a temporary basis, until the redeveloped Crawford market building is ready for occupation. The redeveloped Crawford market's two underground floors are reserved for fish vendors from CSM and Dadar market. However, the CSM fish market vendors are not ready to shift their business on the underground floors at the Crawford market, making the issue further complicated.

