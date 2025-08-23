Tejashwi Yadav In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Against RJD Leader In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Over ‘Defamatory’ Remarks On PM Modi

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Police registered a case against former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly posting defamatory and socially divisive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Gadchiroli police station on Friday following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Ramji Narote.

An FIR has been registered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X. The case was filed following a complaint by BJP MLA Milind Ramji Narote.

Tejashwi's Controversial Post Alleging PM Modi Is A Liar

Narote, who represents the Gadchiroli Assembly constituency, stated in his complaint that some party workers drew his attention to certain posts on Yadav’s official X account (@yadavtejashwi). According to him, the posts accused Prime Minister Modi of being a 'liar' and making false promises. The complaint further mentioned that one of the posts included a song ridiculing the Prime Minister, with lyrics claiming he 'lies morning and evening.'

The BJP legislator said he personally verified the posts before approaching the police. He alleged that Yadav’s remarks were not only defamatory but also derogatory and socially divisive. “Such propaganda has caused resentment among sensible citizens of Gadchiroli and is aimed at disturbing peace and harmony,” the MLA said in his statement. Narote also accused Yadav of repeatedly making such comments on social media, arguing that the conduct amounted to a criminal act. To support his claims, he submitted screenshots of the posts as evidence.

Case Filed Under Several Sections Of BNS

Based on the complaint, police booked Yadav under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 196(1)(a), which pertains to the use of words, signs, or digital communication that promote hatred or ill-will, and Section 196(1)(b), which covers acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

He was also charged under Section 356(2), relating to derogatory statements against the government intended to cause public mischief, and Section 356(3), which deals with repeated instances of such remarks. Additionally, Sections 352 and 353(2) were invoked, concerning attempts to spread disharmony or hatred through speech, writing or digital media. While police have confirmed that the FIR has been lodged, there has been no immediate reaction from Tejashwi Yadav or his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).