Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

Mumbai: As Ganeshotsav 2025 approaches, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has issued a public advisory clarifying that it does not issue any VIP darshan passes or charge money for darshan.

In light of false information circulating on various websites and social media platforms, the Mandal has urged devotees to remain alert and avoid falling into the fraud or misinformation. The Mandal reiterated that some fake sources are spreading rumours about VIP access, creating confusion among devotees.

लालबागचा राजा सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळ, दर्शनासाठी कोणत्याही प्रकारचे VIP दर्शन, विशेष पासेस किंवा शुल्क आकारत नाही.

To ensure a safe and genuine darshan experience, the Mandal has strongly advised everyone to trust only official communication platforms for accurate updates and announcements.

Lalbaugcha Raja, located in Parel, Mumbai, continues to be one of the most visited Ganeshotsav venues in the city. With massive crowds expected during the festive days, this advisory aims to protect devotees from being misled or exploited.

Stay Alert – Fake News Advisory:

In an advisory shared by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, they mentioned, "Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal does not issue any VIP darshan passes or charge money for darshan."

Talking about the false information they added, "Some websites and social media posts are circulating false information." Further, the mandal mentioned, "We urge all devotees to stay away from rumours and avoid falling prey to fraud. Always trust only our official communication platforms."

In another news story of the Ganeshotsav 2025, the Bombay High Court’s directions to ensure environmentally friendly celebrations during Ganeshutsav 2025, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has upgraded its ‘EcoBappa’ mobile application. The app helps devotees locate vendors across the state who sell eco-friendly Ganesh idols and ornaments.

The upgraded version of the app will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms within the next 24 hours. Although the app was initially launched in 2024, it failed to gain widespread popularity.