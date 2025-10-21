'Imagine Comparing Diwali Celebrations To Gaza's...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Over ‘Insensitive’ Post

'Imagine Comparing Diwali Celebrations To Gaza’s Crimes Of War': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Over ‘Insensitive’ Post |

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come under fire after posting a controversial message on X, where he compared India’s Diwali celebrations to the ongoing war in Gaza. Varma wrote, “In India only one day is Diwali and in Gaza, every day is Diwali.” The remark, which appeared to be an attempt at dark satire, quickly drew sharp criticism for being insensitive and disrespectful.

Imagine comparing Diwali celebration to Gaza’s crimes of war.

At least these social media platforms helped us identify the ‘famous’ yet the hateful amongst us.

What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to. pic.twitter.com/aa7mKQfBR0 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 21, 2025

Many users condemned the filmmaker for trivialising human suffering and drawing a parallel between a joyous festival that symbolises light and victory over evil, and a devastating conflict marked by destruction and loss.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader’s Sharp Response

Among those who reacted strongly was a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, who criticised Varma’s post, calling it hateful and thoughtless. In a strongly worded response, the leader wrote,

“Imagine comparing Diwali celebrations to Gaza’s crimes of war. At least these social media platforms helped us identify the ‘famous’ yet hateful amongst us. What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to.”

The leader’s post resonated with many on social media, who echoed similar sentiments and questioned Varma’s judgment. Several users labelled the filmmaker’s words as lacking “common sense and ethics,” while others said, “Social media sometimes exposes the extremes of hate.”

In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI🔥🔥🔥 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 20, 2025

Netizens React to the Controversy

The post triggered widespread discussion online, with users expressing disappointment over the comparison. One user commented, “Comparing a sacred festival like Deepawali with the acts in Gaza is totally wrong and unacceptable.”

Comparing a sacred festival like Deepawali with the acts in Gaza is totally wrong and unacceptable. — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) October 21, 2025

Another remarked, “You’ve mixed up the irony of festive lights with destructive explosions — there’s nothing poetic about pain.”

You've mixed up the irony of festive lights versus destructive explosions. — Truth-Seeker (@thunderbolt7404) October 21, 2025

A third user added poignantly, “To you, it’s a festival of lights; for Gaza, it’s a fire of bombs. Don’t compare celebration to suffering — humanity dies when empathy does.”

To you it’s a festival of lights; for Gaza, it’s a fire of bombs. Don’t compare celebration to suffering — humanity dies when empathy does. — Janipasha shaik (@Janipashashaik_) October 21, 2025

The Fine Line Between Expression and Insensitivity

The incident has once again raised questions about responsibility in public expression, especially from influential figures. As debates around free speech and sensitivity continue, many have urged celebrities to be more mindful of their words, particularly when discussing global conflicts and humanitarian crises.