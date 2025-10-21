 'Imagine Comparing Diwali Celebrations To Gaza's...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Over ‘Insensitive’ Post
'Imagine Comparing Diwali Celebrations To Gaza's...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Over ‘Insensitive’ Post

A social media post by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked backlash after he compared Diwali celebrations in India to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Varma wrote on X, “In India only one day is Diwali and in Gaza, every day is Diwali,” a statement that quickly drew criticism for being insensitive and disrespectful.

Many users condemned the filmmaker for trivialising human suffering and drawing a parallel between a joyous festival that symbolises light and victory over evil, and a devastating conflict marked by destruction and loss.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader’s Sharp Response

Among those who reacted strongly was a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, who criticised Varma’s post, calling it hateful and thoughtless. In a strongly worded response, the leader wrote,

“Imagine comparing Diwali celebrations to Gaza’s crimes of war. At least these social media platforms helped us identify the ‘famous’ yet hateful amongst us. What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to.”

The leader’s post resonated with many on social media, who echoed similar sentiments and questioned Varma’s judgment. Several users labelled the filmmaker’s words as lacking “common sense and ethics,” while others said, “Social media sometimes exposes the extremes of hate.”

Netizens React to the Controversy

The post triggered widespread discussion online, with users expressing disappointment over the comparison. One user commented, “Comparing a sacred festival like Deepawali with the acts in Gaza is totally wrong and unacceptable.”

Another remarked, “You’ve mixed up the irony of festive lights with destructive explosions — there’s nothing poetic about pain.”

A third user added poignantly, “To you, it’s a festival of lights; for Gaza, it’s a fire of bombs. Don’t compare celebration to suffering — humanity dies when empathy does.”

The Fine Line Between Expression and Insensitivity

The incident has once again raised questions about responsibility in public expression, especially from influential figures. As debates around free speech and sensitivity continue, many have urged celebrities to be more mindful of their words, particularly when discussing global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

