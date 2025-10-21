Mumbai Guide: UNESCO Recognised Maratha Forts In Maharashtra

By: Manasi Kamble | October 21, 2025
Raigad Fort: Shivaji's capital, symbolizing Swarajya. Its vast ramparts stand on a hill in Raigad, Maharashtra
Rajgad Fort: The first Maratha capital; a brilliant example of hill-fort planning with a triple-layered defense near Pune, Maharashtra
Shivneri Fort: The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a cultural cradle of Maratha greatness, located near Junnar, Maharashtra.
Pratapgad: Site of a decisive battle with Afzal Khan. This hill-forest fort is strategically positioned near Satara, Maharashtra
Panhala Fort: Deccan's largest fort, notable for its strategic architecture and unique layout near Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Vijaydurg Fort: An ancient coastal fort heavily fortified by Marathas, known for its formidable naval strength in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra
Sindhudurg Fort: A masterful island fortress, built by Shivaji to establish Maratha maritime dominance off the coast of Malvan, Maharashtra
Lohagad: The "Iron Fort," an impenetrable stronghold that guarded key trade routes in the hills near Lonavala, Maharashtra
Salher Fort: Located at a high altitude, this fort was the site of the largest Maratha-Mughal battle in Nashik, Maharashtra
Suvarnadurg: The "Golden Fort," an island fort that served as a crucial naval base on the Konkan coast near Ratnagiri, Maharashtra
Thanks For Reading!