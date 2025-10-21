Virar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Furniture Store Near RJ Signal; Firefighters At Spot, No Casualties Reported | Video

Massive Blaze Engulfs Furniture Store Near RJ Signal |

Palghar: A massive fire broke out on October 21 afternoon in a furniture shop near RJ Signal area in Virar East. A video posted by virar meri jaan Instagram handle showed fire fighters at the spot trying douse the blaze. According to the report, no casualties have been reported but the shop reportedly to face huge losses.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm. Though the reason for the fire is not yet known, however, visuals showed massive blaze engulfing the shop.

Earlier on October 18, a fire broke near the Jivdani Temple hill area in Virar at around 1 am. The blaze was brought under control before it could spread to the temple premises. Fortunately, no casualties or major damage were reported. The Jivdani Temple, located atop a hill in Virar, attracts thousands of devotees daily, especially during the festive season.

Recent fire incidents around Mumbai

In the most recent fire incident, four persons, including a six-year-old girl, died and around 10 others were injured after a major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Raheja Residency in Vashi. The blaze, which started around 12.40 a.m. on the 10th floor, quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors before being brought under control by fire officials. “Four persons were found dead during the rescue operation, while around 10 to 15 others were safely evacuated,” said Purushottam Jadhav, Chief Fire Officer, NMMC.

Another incident occurred as a woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charred to death after a major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36, Kamothe. The fire, suspected to have started from a short circuit, was followed by a cylinder blast that intensified the blaze.

On October 20, a 15-year-old boy died and three others were injured in a fire at a chawl in Machhimar Nagar at Cuffe Parade. The blaze was suspected to be triggered by faulty wiring, which caused an electric vehicle battery to explode, severely injuring the four victims as they slept on the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure.

