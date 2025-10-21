 Navi Mumbai: Mother & Her 17-Year-Old Daughter Charred To Death After Major Fire Breaks Out In Kamothe Building
A major fire broke out early Tuesday at Ambe Shraddha building in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, killing a mother, Rekha Shisodia, and her 17-year-old daughter, Payal. The blaze, suspected to have started from a short circuit, was intensified by a cylinder explosion. Two other family members survived. Fire officials cited poor fire safety norms; investigation is ongoing.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: A woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charred to death after a major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36, Kamothe. The fire, suspected to have started from a short circuit, was followed by a cylinder blast that intensified the blaze.

According to officials, the Panvel Municipal Corporation fire brigade received a call about the incident at 6.02 a.m., shortly after residents reported hearing a loud explosion. By the time fire engines reached the spot, flames had engulfed the third-floor apartment where the victims — identified as Rekha Shisodia and her 17-year-old daughter Payal Shisodia — lived.

“Based on the condition of the site, it appears the fire had started at least 45 minutes before the cylinder blast,” said Praveen Bodake, CIDCO Chief Fire Officer. “Cylinders usually explode only after being exposed to heat for a prolonged period. Both mother and daughter were found dead on their bed, possibly having inhaled smoke and fallen unconscious before getting burnt.”

Officials said two other members of the Shisodia family survived as they were away for work when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire originated from an electrical short circuit, which later triggered the cylinder explosion.

Fire tenders brought the blaze under control after an intense operation, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. A joint investigation by the fire brigade and Kamothe police is underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire.

"It was a 12 storeyed building in which most of the flats are duplex. The building did not follow fire norms not did they have proper ventilation," Bodake said.

