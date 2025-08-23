Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@ians_india

Mumbai: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, starting from August 27, a special train named 'Modi Express' has been launched to run from Mumbai to Konkan to ease festive travel for devotees and families. The train began operations on August 23, providing a much-needed travel solution during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival rush.

A local traveller shared their experience, saying, "We are going by train from Modi Express. Actually, we used to wait in the waiting list for the ticket. We used to not get the ticket. But today, because of this, we got the ticket in two days, " as reported by news agency IANS.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A special train named 'Modi Express' runs from Mumbai to Konkan for Ganpati Mahotsav, easing festive travel for devotees and families pic.twitter.com/jlmvgviyu7 — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A local says, "We are going by train from Modi Express. Actually, we used to wait in the waiting list for the ticket. We used to not get the ticket. But today, because of this, we got the ticket in two days..." pic.twitter.com/k4I7c6yrIq — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

Read Also Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

All 5,103 MSRTC Special Festival Buses To Konkan Fully Booked

In other news of Ganpati Chaturthi, With Ganeshotsav fast approaching, thousands of Konkan residents living in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are preparing to return to their hometowns. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has received an overwhelming response to its special festival bus services.

Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced that all 5,103 additional buses arranged for the festival period, including 4,479 buses reserved for group bookings, have been fully booked. These extra buses are part of a larger fleet of 5,200 special services planned between August 23 and September 7 to accommodate the surge in travel demand during Ganeshotsav.

Sarnaik emphasised the deep cultural and emotional connection that Konkan residents have with the festival, noting that MSRTC’s special services are designed to meet the needs of devotees travelling from Mumbai and nearby areas, reaching even the most remote villages in the Konkan region.

“Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s Konkan residents, and MSRTC share a deeply rooted bond. Only MSRTC buses can reach the remotest villages and hamlets in Konkan directly from Mumbai, which is why we prioritise these special services every year for the convenience and safety of devotees,” Sarnaik said.