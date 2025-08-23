 Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

A special train named 'Modi Express' has been launched to run from Mumbai to Konkan to ease festive travel for devotees and families.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@ians_india

Mumbai: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, starting from August 27, a special train named 'Modi Express' has been launched to run from Mumbai to Konkan to ease festive travel for devotees and families. The train began operations on August 23, providing a much-needed travel solution during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival rush.

A local traveller shared their experience, saying, "We are going by train from Modi Express. Actually, we used to wait in the waiting list for the ticket. We used to not get the ticket. But today, because of this, we got the ticket in two days, " as reported by news agency IANS.

Read Also
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
article-image

All 5,103 MSRTC Special Festival Buses To Konkan Fully Booked

In other news of Ganpati Chaturthi, With Ganeshotsav fast approaching, thousands of Konkan residents living in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are preparing to return to their hometowns. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has received an overwhelming response to its special festival bus services.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced that all 5,103 additional buses arranged for the festival period, including 4,479 buses reserved for group bookings, have been fully booked. These extra buses are part of a larger fleet of 5,200 special services planned between August 23 and September 7 to accommodate the surge in travel demand during Ganeshotsav.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ganesh Festival Declared State Festival; ‘One Village One Ganpati’...
article-image

Sarnaik emphasised the deep cultural and emotional connection that Konkan residents have with the festival, noting that MSRTC’s special services are designed to meet the needs of devotees travelling from Mumbai and nearby areas, reaching even the most remote villages in the Konkan region.

“Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s Konkan residents, and MSRTC share a deeply rooted bond. Only MSRTC buses can reach the remotest villages and hamlets in Konkan directly from Mumbai, which is why we prioritise these special services every year for the convenience and safety of devotees,” Sarnaik said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

Lalbaug's Iconic Raja Tejukayacha Is Coming Soon: Meet Mumbai's 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati...

Lalbaug's Iconic Raja Tejukayacha Is Coming Soon: Meet Mumbai's 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

Tejashwi Yadav In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Against RJD Leader In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Over...

Tejashwi Yadav In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Against RJD Leader In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Over...

Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl With Mental Health Condition Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Water...

Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl With Mental Health Condition Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Water...