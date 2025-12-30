Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced Around Talao Pali As City To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti | Know Alternate Routes

Ganga Aarti | ANI

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police has announced traffic advisory in the city as Ganga Aarti program has been organised at Ahilyadevi Ghat, Talavpali on New Years Eve. The said notification will be in force from 4 pm to 11 pm on December 31. Usually, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Deepotsav and Ganga Aarti are held at Talao Pali, however, this year the organisers have decided to hold the aarti on New Year’s Eve. The event is organised by the Shri Kaupineshwar Cultural Trust

Road closure and alternate routes

All buses and all types of vehicles turning left from Thane Railway Station via Tower Naka towards Gokhale Road are being "closed" at the left turn point from Tower Naka. Alternate Route: The buses will go from Platform No. 1 from Saints Bridge to the Naupada area via Gokhale Road. And other vehicles will go from Tower Naka directly to Tembhi Naka, Civil Corner, to their desired destination. The right turn from Mus Chowk towards Baba Faluda was previously closed for all vehicles, however, this route will be opened for right turns.

Buses going from GPO, Court Naka to the station via Ambedkar Statue, Tower Naka and Jambhali Naka will be "blocked" at GPO. Alternative Route: The buses can go to their desired destination via GPO, Jail Road, Creek Naka, and CIDCO Road.

Parking will be prohibited on both the right and left sides of the road from Jawahar Bagh, Fire Station, to Mata Ramabai Chowk, and on both sides of the road from Mata Ramabai Chowk to Gaondevi Cut, Mahagiri.

The notification by the Thane Police informed that the traffic advisory will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

Special Pandits Called From Varanasi

According to the Loksatta.com report, experienced pandits from Varanasi have been specially invited to perform the Ganga Aarti using traditional rituals and mantra chanting, aiming to give devotees a Kashi-Haridwar-like spiritual experience in Thane's Talao Pali.

