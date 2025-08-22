Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ganesh Festival Declared State Festival; ‘One Village One Ganpati’ Concept To Be Implemented | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "The Maharashtra State Government has approved that the Ganesh Festival should be celebrated as a state festival from this year. People should celebrate Ganeshutsav by implementing the ‘Ek Gaon Ek Ganpati’ concept, and they should celebrate Eid-e-Milad and other festivals with peace and harmony,” appealed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod.

He was speaking during the Peace Coordination Committee meeting held at the MGM University campus on Thursday. Additional SP Annapurna Singh, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, ZP additional CEO Vasudev Salunke, officials of various Ganesh Mandals, and residents were present in large numbers.

Dr. Rathod said the Ganesh Mandals should implement the ‘Ek Gaon Ek Ganpati’ concept by assimilating various development aspects. People from other states also come during the festivals. Hence, the celebration should be a model for them. Therefore, the festivals should be celebrated with peace and communal harmony. The officials of the Ganesh Mandals should come forward voluntarily for this.

Good reels should be posted on social media to highlight beneficial projects during the festival. However, people should refrain from spreading messages that could affect the solidarity of society. Awareness about measures to prevent cybercrimes should also be implemented, Dr. Rathod said.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar DC Dileep Swami Directs Police, Mandals To Ensure Peaceful Ganeshotsav

“DJ for loud music should not be used. The police administration will maintain strict deployment and CCTV camera vigilance during the festival period. Decibel meters will be installed at various places to keep a check on the sound level. Strict action will be taken for breaching the rules,” he said.

Social projects like competitive exam guidance, cultural programs, essay competitions, and others should be implemented. Additional SP Annapurna Singh said that 511 villages will implement the One Village One Ganpati concept in the district. In all, 1,650 Ganesh Mandals are going to celebrate Ganeshutsav in the district. A strict vigil will be kept through drones during the festival season, she said.

Committee members Durgatai Pawar, Namdevrao Chafe, Jahagirdar, Kalim Karim Pathan, and others were present.