 PM Modi To Unveil Jain Monk’s 500th Book On January 11 In Mumbai
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 500th book authored by Padma Bhushan awardee Acharya Shri Ratnasundersuriswarji Maharaj Saheb on January 11 as part of the Urja Mohatsav, scheduled to be held from January 7 to 12.

Titled 'World of Love, Love of the World,' the milestone publication has been translated into 21 languages, as reported by The Times of India, reflecting the wide reach and global relevance of the Jain spiritual leader’s writings. For Ratnasundersuriswarji Maharaj Saheb, the achievement represents not just a numerical landmark but a lifetime devoted to transforming inner reflection into public thought.

Recalling his early days as a writer, the Acharya said his formal education ended at Class X and that he once considered writing a book an impossible task. He remembered telling his guru, Bhuvanbhanusuriswarji Maharaj Saheb, that he could not even write a postcard. However, his guru encouraged him to begin nonetheless. “Five minutes later, I was writing,” he said, adding that he has not stopped since.

Over the years, that simple instruction has evolved into an expansive literary journey spanning more than 80 themes and genres. His writings, published in multiple languages, explore personal ethics, mental strength, social conduct and spiritual inquiry, while also addressing contemporary and unconventional subjects.

Among the wide range of topics he has written about are marriage, cricket, the social impact of mobile phones, and a public campaign he once led opposing the introduction of sex education for six-year-old children in Indian schools. “I have written about things I have never lived,” he noted, as reported by TOI.

His extensive body of work has earned him two Guinness World Records, a rare distinction for a Jain monk whose life continues to be marked by austerity, prolonged silence, discipline and simplicity.

