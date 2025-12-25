BMC Elections: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Public Meetings, Reignites Pigeon Feeding Debate In Mumbai

Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 25: Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay, who has lately emerged as the leader of pigeon feeders, has started public talks and meetings across Mumbai ahead of the BMC elections. The monk will attend a massive public talk in the neighbouring city of Mira Road on December 27, where he expects thousands of people to be present.

‘Speaking for All Voiceless Animals,’ Says Monk

“I have begun public meetings in Mumbai. There is a large number of Jain, Gujarati and Marwadi community members in Mira Road as well. I do not advocate only for pigeons, but for all voiceless animals,” Muni Nileshchandra said on Thursday.

Support Tilt Towards Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS

The monk, who has a large following, had expressed support for Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS, stating that the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena failed to take any concrete decision on reopening kabutarkhanas.

Hunger Strike Ended, But Ban Continues

Muni Nileshchandra ended his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan last month after BJP leaders promised to work out a solution towards implementing controlled pigeon feeding.

However, elections were declared on December 15 and the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. As a result, all 51 kabutarkhanas remain shut and the ban on pigeon feeding continues.

Birth of Jan Kalyan Political Party

The monk’s fight to resume pigeon feeding led to the birth of a political party, Jan Kalyan. Although the party has not fielded any candidates so far, it will support candidates from any political party who believe in the ideology of voicing concerns for birds, stray animals and cows.

BMC Ban Sparks Health vs Faith Debate

In July, months before the BMC elections were declared, the civic body banned pigeon feeding and closed down all 51 kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) in Mumbai, citing severe respiratory health hazards.

The action soon culminated in a conflict between pigeon feeders demanding the reopening of kabutarkhanas and people advocating public health concerns due to pigeon droppings and feathers, thereby demanding strict implementation of the ban.

Issue Takes Political and Communal Turn

The issue soon took a political turn as members of the Jain community, considered a vote bank of the BJP, took to the streets at Dadar kabutarkhana protesting against the ban.

Meanwhile, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti members protested against the Jain community’s stand, stating that public health is more important than pigeons.

Court Allows Controlled Feeding, Implementation Pending

The issue also went to the courts, which allowed controlled pigeon feeding. However, the BMC has failed to operationalise it despite identifying four locations.

