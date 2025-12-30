Mumbai Road Accident: Three-Vehicle Collision On Coastal Road Injures Several; Traffic Disrupted - Video |

Mumbai: A major accident occurred on the Coastal Road after a driver lost control of his vehicle, leading to a collision involving three cars. A Mercedes and two taxis were damaged in the crash.

According to information received, both the driver and passengers sustained injuries in the accident. The incident took place on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road.

In an accident on the Coastal Road Northbound, in front of the Naman Building, Worli; a Mercedes car collided with two taxis. The taxi driver sustained minor injuries while a passenger in the Mercedes car suffered a left shoulder injury and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. The vehicles have been removed from the scene and traffic is now flowing smoothly.

Following the accident, traffic on the Coastal Road was disrupted for some time. Worli Police rushed to the spot and are conducting further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/