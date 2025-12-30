 Thane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam

Thane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam

A couple from Thane, Maharashtra, was cheated of Rs 21.9 lakh by cyber fraudsters through a WhatsApp group called "Bull Market Guide Community." Lured by promises of high returns from share trading, they invested the amount within 11 days but later found they couldn’t withdraw their money. Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraud.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam | Representative Image

Thane: A couple from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 21.9 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured them into indulging in share trading on a WhatsApp group, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, who are residents of Badlapur, lost the sum within 11 days of joining a group called "Bull Market Guide Community" on WhatsApp in November, an official said.

He said that unidentified fraudsters added the complainants to the WhatsApp group and promised them high returns through share trading. They were coerced into investing Rs 21.9 lakh in various shares, but found out that they had been cheated when they were unable to withdraw their original investment and the promised profits.

Read Also
'Tables Have Turned, Shinde Sena Begging For Seats': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Mahayuti Seat...
article-image

The police have registered a first information report under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Polls
AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Help Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Study Finds
AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Help Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Study Finds

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai...

BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai...

Mumbai Road Accident: Three-Vehicle Collision On Coastal Road Injures Several; Traffic Disrupted -...

Mumbai Road Accident: Three-Vehicle Collision On Coastal Road Injures Several; Traffic Disrupted -...

Thane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam

Thane: Couple Duped Of ₹21.9 Lakh In WhatsApp Share Trading Scam

'Tables Have Turned, Shinde Sena Begging For Seats': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Mahayuti Seat...

'Tables Have Turned, Shinde Sena Begging For Seats': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Mahayuti Seat...

'Saddened By The Loss': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhandup BEST Bus Accident

'Saddened By The Loss': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bhandup BEST Bus Accident