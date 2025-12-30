'Tables Have Turned, Shinde Sena Begging For Seats': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance over their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, claiming that the political balance between the two parties has reversed.

“Earlier, Shiv Sena used to allot seats to the BJP, but now the tables have turned. They are begging the BJP for seats,” Raut said, reacting to the Mahayuti alliance’s seat-sharing formula announced a day earlier.

Details Of Mahayuti Seat-Sharing

The Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has finalised the distribution of seats for the 227-member BMC. Under the agreed formula, the BJP will contest 137 seats, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 wards.

Sources said both parties will also earmark a limited number of seats from their respective quotas for allied parties. However, the final list of candidates is being kept confidential and is expected to be released close to the nomination deadline.

According to reports quoting party insiders, AB forms are being distributed to candidates on Tuesday, following which nominees from both parties will begin filing their nomination papers. The seat-sharing arrangement is aimed at avoiding direct contests between alliance partners in most wards and ensuring smoother coordination during the polls. Earlier on Monday, the BJP released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming BMC elections, signalling the formal start of campaign activities.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra announced the schedule for the BMC elections 2026. Voting for all 227 civic seats in Mumbai will be held on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on January 16, 2026.

The BMC election is considered one of the most significant civic polls in the country, given the corporation’s massive budget and its influence over Mumbai’s civic administration. The outcome is also expected to set the political tone in Maharashtra ahead of future state and national elections.

