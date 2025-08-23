Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025 | Representational Image

Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season. In comparison, 305 trips were operated in 2023 and 358 in 2024.

Central Railway Leads with 302 Services

The Central Railway is operating the highest number of 302 services, catering to the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

Extensive Halts Across Konkan Railway

Halts of Ganpati Special trains over the Konkan Railway include Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Udupi, Surathkal, and many others.

Ganpati Puja Travel Rush

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from 27th August to 6th September 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, special trains have been operational since 22nd August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

New Addition: Panvel–Chiplun Specials

A major addition this year is 6 Unreserved Ganpati Special Train services between Panvel and Chiplun.

Train Timings and Trips

01159 Unreserved Special will depart Panvel at 4.40 pm on 5th, 6th, and 7th September, reaching Chiplun at 9.55 pm. (3 trips)

01160 Unreserved Special will leave Chiplun at 11.05 am on the same dates, arriving at Panvel at 4.10 pm. (3 trips)

Halts on the Route

These services will halt at Somatane, Apta, Jiye, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, and Anjani.

Train Composition

The Panvel–Chiplun specials will consist of 8 MEMU coaches, providing sufficient accommodation for passengers.

Booking Details

Bookings for unreserved coaches can be done through the UTS system at normal unreserved fare charges.

Passenger Information Access

For detailed timings, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, use the NTES App, check the IRCTC website, RailOne app, or visit computerized PRS centers.

Railways’ Commitment

Indian Railways reiterated its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and convenient travel experiences, particularly during festivals when passenger demand is significantly higher.