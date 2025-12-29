 Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering

The State Blood Transfusion Council has issued strict guidelines warning blood centres against excessive blood collection and profiteering. Centres found transferring surplus blood or plasma for commercial gain risk licence cancellation, as SBTC seeks to ensure ethical, patient-centric blood transfusion practices.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
State Blood Transfusion Council issues strict guidelines to blood centres to curb excessive collection and prevent misuse of donated blood | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: In a strong regulatory action to prevent misuse of donated blood, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has issued strict guidelines to all blood centres in the state, cautioning them against excessive and unjustified blood collection during donation camps.

The move follows multiple complaints and media reports alleging that certain centres have been engaging in profiteering by bulk-transferring surplus blood components to other states and private companies.

Festive Season Camps Under Close Watch

With several blood donation camps scheduled across the state during January and February 2026—on occasions such as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Shiv Jayanti, and camps organised by Shri Narendraacharya Maharaj Sansthan—the SBTC has emphasised that blood collection must be strictly based on actual medical requirement.

Warning Of Licence Cancellation For Violations

Dr Purushottam Puri, Assistant Director, State Blood Transfusion Council, stated in the letter, “Blood collected through voluntary donation is meant exclusively for the treatment of patients. Any blood centre collecting blood beyond its genuine requirement and transferring it outside the state for commercial gain will invite strict action. Such centres risk cancellation of their licences.”

Collection Targets To Be Based On Past Distribution Data

Dr Puri further clarified that blood centres must determine their collection targets based on the average blood distribution of the past three years within their city, district, and adjoining districts of the state. He warned that failure to adhere to these norms would be treated as a serious violation of SBTC guidelines.

Action Against Unauthorised Transfers And Plasma Supply

The SBTC has stated that blood centres found indulging in bulk transfer of packed red blood cells (PRBC) or unauthorised supply of plasma to plasma fractionation companies will face disciplinary action, including recommendations to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for revocation of licences.

Maharashtra SBTC Appoints Coordinator To Streamline Blood Redistribution And Reduce Wastage
article-image

Commitment To Ethical And Patient-Centric Practices

The Council reiterated its commitment to ensuring ethical, transparent, and patient-centric blood transfusion services across the state.

