Maharashtra SBTC Appoints Coordinator To Streamline Blood Redistribution And Reduce Wastage

Mumbai: In a significant move to prevent blood wastage and ensure efficient statewide distribution, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has issued fresh directives to all blood banks across Maharashtra. For the first time, the council has appointed a dedicated coordinator to manage the redistribution of excess blood from urban centres to districts facing shortages.

Past Wastage Concerns

Earlier, the SBTC had repeatedly cautioned blood banks against excessive collection and wastage due to expiry during large-scale donation drives held around Independence Day, Ganeshotsav, and Navratri. However, this is the first time a formal coordination mechanism has been introduced.

The SBTC has also identified districts with surplus blood and those facing shortages, including under-served regions such as Bhandara, Gondia, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, and Wardha.

Appointment of Coordinator

According to the circular issued by Dr. Purushottam Puri, blood banks in districts with excess stock have been directed to transfer units to shortage districts. To streamline this process, Subhash Pujari has been appointed as the coordinating officer for inter-district transfers.

Emphasis on Controlled Collection

The circular emphasised that under no circumstances should there be excess collection during this period. It also highlighted the importance of taking precautions to prevent expiry and wastage of blood units.

Additionally, blood bank officials have been advised to counsel blood donation camp organisers to hold drives during periods when the state faces shortages, rather than during festivals when supply generally exceeds demand.

Benefits for Rural and Tribal Centres

Officials believe this initiative will instil greater discipline among rural and tribal blood banks, many of which were earlier reluctant to collect blood from urban centres. Now, by consolidating the demand of multiple smaller blood banks, the coordinator can arrange a single distribution run, ensuring both urban (giver) and rural (receiver) centres benefit from timely, efficient exchanges.

Improved Logistics and Safety Measures

Health experts noted that transporting blood at the required temperature has long been a challenge due to the lack of refrigerated vehicles and trained personnel. The new central coordination system will enable multiple blood banks to share resources and transport blood in a single refrigerated vehicle, improving efficiency and reducing wastage.

It will also ensure proper temperature control, addressing FDA concerns about safety and documentation. Importantly, the initiative facilitates the safe transfer of fresh frozen plasma and platelets—which require specific temperature conditions—thereby strengthening the state’s overall blood distribution network.

