Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Waliv Police Arrest Three In Chain-Snatching Case, Recover ₹80,000 Gold Chain | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit of Waliv Police Station has arrested three persons involved in a chain-snatching incident and recovered a gold chain worth ₹80,000, police said on Monday.

Chain-Snatching Incident Near Sativali Lake

The incident took place on December 15, 2025, at around 10 pm, within the jurisdiction of Waliv Police Station. According to the police, the complainant was walking on a track near Sativali Lake when an unidentified man suddenly approached from the darkness, forcibly snatched an 8-gram gold chain from the complainant’s neck and fled the scene.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an investigation.

Three Accused Detained After Technical Probe

Based on technical analysis and skill-based investigation, the police detained three accused — Farhan Ilias Khan (18) of Kaman–Naigaon, Vasai East; Piyush Rajesh Dubey (18); and Sandeep Ganesh Chauhan (25), both from Sativali, Vasai East.

Also Watch:

Gold Chain Recovered, Case Solved

During interrogation, the trio confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered the stolen 8-gram gold chain valued at ₹80,000 from their possession, thereby successfully solving the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/