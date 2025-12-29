 Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Waliv Police arrested three accused involved in a chain-snatching incident near Sativali Lake in Vasai East and recovered an 8-gram gold chain worth ₹80,000. The crime was cracked using technical analysis and field investigation.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Waliv Police Arrest Three In Chain-Snatching Case, Recover ₹80,000 Gold Chain | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit of Waliv Police Station has arrested three persons involved in a chain-snatching incident and recovered a gold chain worth ₹80,000, police said on Monday.

Chain-Snatching Incident Near Sativali Lake

The incident took place on December 15, 2025, at around 10 pm, within the jurisdiction of Waliv Police Station. According to the police, the complainant was walking on a track near Sativali Lake when an unidentified man suddenly approached from the darkness, forcibly snatched an 8-gram gold chain from the complainant’s neck and fled the scene.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

FPJ Shorts
'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th Birthday Party; Watch Video
'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th Birthday Party; Watch Video
Bombay HC Flags Govt Exchequer Burden, Directs Fast-Track Trial In NDPS Cases Against Yemeni National
Bombay HC Flags Govt Exchequer Burden, Directs Fast-Track Trial In NDPS Cases Against Yemeni National
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an investigation.

Three Accused Detained After Technical Probe

Based on technical analysis and skill-based investigation, the police detained three accused — Farhan Ilias Khan (18) of Kaman–Naigaon, Vasai East; Piyush Rajesh Dubey (18); and Sandeep Ganesh Chauhan (25), both from Sativali, Vasai East.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Solve Vasai East Bus Theft Case, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹15 Lakh;...
article-image

Gold Chain Recovered, Case Solved

During interrogation, the trio confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered the stolen 8-gram gold chain valued at ₹80,000 from their possession, thereby successfully solving the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Flags Govt Exchequer Burden, Directs Fast-Track Trial In NDPS Cases Against Yemeni...

Bombay HC Flags Govt Exchequer Burden, Directs Fast-Track Trial In NDPS Cases Against Yemeni...

Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering

Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering

Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Palghar Crime: 3 Arrested For Chain Snatching In Vasai; Gold Worth ₹80,000 Recovered

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Solve Vasai East Bus Theft Case, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹15 Lakh;...

Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Solve Vasai East Bus Theft Case, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹15 Lakh;...

Mumbai’s Late-Night 'Double Craving': Snacks & Condoms Most Paired Orders On Zepto, Reveals...

Mumbai’s Late-Night 'Double Craving': Snacks & Condoms Most Paired Orders On Zepto, Reveals...