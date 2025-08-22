Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses Congress of 'Hating' People of State; Video

PM Modi Launched Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses Congress of 'Hating' People of State | X/DD News

Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). During a rally in Bihar's Gaya, the Prime Minister said that the state was pushed into darkness during the rule of the RJD, which has an election symbol of 'lantern' (lamp).

"Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD). They had pushed the entire state into darkness," PM Modi said.

"There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect," he added.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "... Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was… pic.twitter.com/bOxR8Zx4tW — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of hating the people of Bihar. "A Congress CM had said that he will not let people of Bihar enter his state. No one can forget Congress's hate for the people of Bihar. Despite seeing the Congress's misbehaviour with the people of Bihar, the RJD was in deep sleep," he stated.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "A Congress CM had said that he will not let people of Bihar enter his state. No one can forget Congress' hate for the people of Bihar. Despite seeing the Congress' misbehaviour with the people of Bihar, the RJD were in deep sleep... NDA is working… pic.twitter.com/DpizhM1ZGZ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

PM Modi further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working hard so that the youth of Bihar can get employment here in their state.

The Prime Minster also raised the issue of illegal immigrants. " The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar," he said.

He accused the Congress and the RJD of using illegal immigrants for vote bank. He said that, his government will launch demographic mission to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants.

" To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant... People of Bihar need to beware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country... Congress and RJD want take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank," PM Modi stated.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "... The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our… pic.twitter.com/XgHGCQUKm9 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

During his rally, the Prime Minister said that he vowed to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack from Bihar and he fulfilled his resolve.

"Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn't go in vain. When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched several projects, including the Buxar thermal power plant, worth a total of Rs 6,880 crore in Gayaji. He also symbolically handed over keys to a few beneficiaries as part of the Grih Pravesh ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.