 Navi Mumbai News: GameChange BOS Launches High-Capacity Transformer Manufacturing Facility In Taloja To Boost Global Electrification Demand
GameChange BOS, a division of GameChange Energy Technologies, has inaugurated a high-capacity medium voltage transformer manufacturing facility at Taloja, Navi Mumbai. Spread across 180,000 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art plant can produce more than 1,800 transformers annually, positioning India as a hub for global electrification solutions.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
GameChange BOS inaugurates its high-capacity transformer plant in Taloja, Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Transformers for Growing Sectors

The new facility will manufacture transformers in the 0.5-25 MVA range, with voltage ratings up to 69 kV. These will cater to rapidly growing sectors including AI-driven data centres, renewable energy projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and large-scale electrification infrastructure across India, Europe, and the United States.

Global Ambitions and Local Impact

“We are revolutionising the customer experience in the transformer sector with fast delivery, great service, and unparalleled value pricing,” said Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange BOS. “Our new factory enables us to address urgent market needs and positions us as a significant player in the global electrification movement.”

Alignment with Government Initiatives

The company said the expansion aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by strengthening domestic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports, and boosting exports of advanced transformer solutions. Equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing technology, stringent quality testing, and streamlined production processes, the facility will ensure products meet international standards

