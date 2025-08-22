 Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As New Venue
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As New Venue

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As New Venue

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

The International Cricket Council on Friday, August 22nd, released a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. A total of eight teams will compete in the tournament, which was last won by Australia.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament, which begins on 30 September due to the unavailability.

The Karnataka cricket body failed to secure the necessary approvals from the state police to host matches at the iconic stadium, following a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations after the IPL 2025 final in June.

Matches lost by Bengaluru

30 September: India vs Sri Lanka

3 October: England vs South Africa

26 October: India vs Bangladesh

30 October: Semi-final 2

2 November: Final*

DY Patil to host Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, which comprise three league matches and the second semi-final on November 2nd. The final of the tournament will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai.

The other venues ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) remain unchanged.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the Navi Mumbai venue is ideal for women's cricket.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years,"

