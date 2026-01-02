Mumbai Accident: Truck Driver Killed, Three Injured As BEST Bus Rams Truck In Aarey Colony | Representational Image

A 30-year-old truck driver was killed and three persons injured after a BEST bus collided head-on with a truck in Aarey Colony on Thursday. The accident occurred around 6.20 am near Gate No. 5 on Aarey Road, opposite a bakery.

Bus and Truck Came From Opposite Directions

The BEST bus was travelling from the Vikhroli depot towards Borivali East when it rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction. According to BEST officials, the road surface had become slippery due to morning rain, leading to the collision.

Truck Driver Trapped, Later Declared Dead

The impact left the truck driver trapped between the steering wheel and the seat. Fire brigade personnel rescued him using specialised equipment and rushed him to a civic-run trauma care hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Keraji P. Thakur (30), a resident of Gujarat.

Three Others Suffer Injuries

The truck driver’s assistant, Suresh Parmar (28), sustained injuries and is reported to be stable. The BEST bus driver, Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh (48), and conductor Ravindra Pandurang Shembadkar (52) suffered minor injuries.

FIR Registered Against Bus Driver

An FIR has been registered against Shaikh under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accident Follows Recent Fatal Crash

The incident comes close on the heels of a recent fatal BEST bus accident near Bhandup that claimed the lives of four pedestrians, once again spotlighting concerns over road safety and public transport operations in the city.

