Ganeshotsav 2025: All 5,103 MSRTC Special Festival Buses To Konkan Fully Booked | Representational Image

With Ganeshotsav fast approaching on August 27, thousands of Konkan residents living in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are gearing up to return to their hometowns. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has seen an overwhelming response to its special festival bus services.

Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced that all 5,103 additional buses arranged for the festival period including 4,479 buses dedicated to group bookings have been fully booked. These extra buses are part of a larger fleet of 5,200 special services planned between August 23 and September 7 to accommodate the surge in travel demand during Ganeshotsav.

Cultural & Emotional Connect

Sarnaik highlighted the deep cultural and emotional ties between Konkan residents and the festival, explaining that MSRTC’s special services cater to the needs of devotees traveling from Mumbai and surrounding areas directly to even the most remote villages in Konkan.

Passenger-Friendly Measures

“Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s Konkan residents, and MSRTC share a deeply rooted bond. Only MSRTC buses can reach the remotest villages and hamlets in Konkan directly from Mumbai, which is why we prioritize these special services every year for the convenience and safety of devotees,” Sarnaik said.

To encourage travel, MSRTC is offering fare concessions, including 100% discounts for Amrit senior citizens and 50% discounts for other senior citizens and women passengers.

Safety & Convenience on Routes

The extra buses will depart from major depots in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar starting August 23. To ensure a smooth travel experience, senior MSRTC officials and staff will be deployed at key bus stands and halts. Mobile repair teams will also be stationed along the Konkan highways to handle any vehicle breakdowns, while temporary toilet facilities will be set up along the routes for passenger convenience.