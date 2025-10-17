Mumbai Doctors Urge Caution As Diwali Fireworks Trigger Surge In Air Pollution And Health Risks

Mumbai doctors advise residents to protect eyes, skin and lungs as Diwali pollution spikes across the city | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the festival of lights brings colour and joy to homes across the country, doctors are urging citizens to take precautions against the surge in air pollution that accompanies the celebrations. The smoke, chemicals, and fine dust released from fireworks can cause a range of health issues—especially affecting the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

Fireworks Release Toxic Particles and Heavy Metals

Dr Amit Saraf, Director of Internal Medicine at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explained that when fireworks burst, they release tiny particles and heavy metals that linger in the air long after the display ends.

“These particles combine with other air pollutants to form a thick layer of smog that settles on the face, arms, and eyes. While the skin is designed to act as a barrier, it can become congested and inflamed due to this residue,” he said.

Sensitive Skin and Eyes at Higher Risk

People with dry or sensitive skin may experience increased itching, redness, or rashes during this time. The skin around the eyes, being particularly delicate, is even more susceptible to smoke and airborne particles.

Eye Irritation Common During Diwali, Say Experts

According to Dr Aditya Kelkar, Director at NIO Super Speciality Hospital, the most common cause of eye irritation during Diwali is the smoke generated from firecracker combustion.

“The chemicals and fine particles in the smoke can cause redness, itching, irritation, and excessive tearing. Even short exposure can cause discomfort, especially in people with allergies or sensitive eyes,” he said.

Safety Tips for Children and Families

Dr Kelkar advised that children handling firecrackers should always be supervised by adults and should maintain a safe distance. “Wearing protective goggles can help prevent injuries from sparks, debris, and smoke,” he added.

Simple Steps to Reduce Pollution Exposure

Timing also plays a role in minimizing exposure. Dr Saraf recommended celebrating earlier in the evening and keeping windows closed during peak pollution hours. “Using air purifiers or exhaust fans indoors can significantly improve air quality and reduce the effects of smoke,” he said.

Elderly and Patients with Chronic Illnesses Most Vulnerable

Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Internal Medicine Specialist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that older adults are especially vulnerable. “Those with diabetes, hypertension, or heart and lung diseases are more sensitive to air pollution and changes in routine,” she said.

Families, she added, should ensure regular mealtimes, hydration, and timely medications, and offer diabetes-friendly sweets made with dates or natural sweeteners.

Doctors Warn Against Pollution-Linked Health Complications

Cardiac surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar warned that pollution can worsen asthma and heart conditions. “Older adults should stay indoors during peak firecracker hours, keep their medication handy, and use air purifiers if available,” he advised.

Simple Preventive Steps for a Safe Diwali

Doctors collectively emphasised that simple steps—like limiting outdoor exposure, protecting the eyes and skin, and maintaining a balanced diet—can help everyone celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali.

