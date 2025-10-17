 Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Arrest 2 Bhiwandi Men For Sextortion Of Teen Girl Via Instagram Video Call
The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch has arrested two men from Bhiwandi for allegedly blackmailing an 18-year-old girl after recording her obscene video during a video call. The accused had extorted money from the victim and threatened to make the video viral.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
MBVV Crime Branch arrests two Bhiwandi men in Palghar sextortion case involving an obscene Instagram video call | Representative Image

Victim Targeted Through Fake Instagram Profile

According to police, the victim received a friend request on Instagram in August 2025 from a man claiming to be from Delhi and currently doing business in London. The two began chatting on WhatsApp soon after. On the night of September 6, 2025, the accused allegedly coerced the girl to undress during a video call and recorded the act.

Posing as CBI Officer, Accused Demanded Money

The next day, he called her again—this time posing as an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—and threatened to leak the video online unless she paid ₹18,000. The victim, unable to arrange the full amount, transferred part of the money to a bank account provided by the accused.

Despite this, the harassment continued, with the accused calling from different numbers, demanding more money, and even sending the obscene video to her father and brother to increase pressure.

Crime Branch Tracks Money Trail to Bhiwandi Residents

A case was registered at Naya Nagar Police Station under Sections 75(1), 77, 78(1)(ii) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(E) and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

Cryptocurrency Trail Leads to Foreign Link

During investigation, the Crime Branch Unit 1, Kashimira, launched a parallel probe. Technical analysis and inputs from informants revealed that the extorted money had been received in the account of Mohammad Shadab Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, who later transferred it to another Bhiwandi resident, Mohammad Taha Ansari.

Accused Confessed to Converting Ransom into Cryptocurrency

Upon interrogation, Taha Ansari admitted to converting part of the ransom into USDT cryptocurrency and sending it to a foreign-based contact identified as Waqas Khan. Both accused were handed over to the Nayanagar Police for further legal action.

Police Urge Caution Against Online Sextortion

Police have urged citizens, especially young social media users, to be cautious while interacting with strangers online and to immediately report any incidents of sextortion or cyber blackmail to www.cybercrime.gov.in or the nearest police station.

