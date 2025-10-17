Maharashtra News: FDA Seizes Over 8 Lakh Kg Of Unsafe And Substandard Food In Statewide Festive Season Crackdown

Maharashtra FDA |

Mumbai: In a major statewide operation to ensure food safety during the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized over 8,03,942 kilograms (over 8 lakh kilograms) of food stock found to be unsafe or of substandard quality.

Between August 11 and October 12, FDA officials collected and tested 4,676 food samples — including milk, edible oil, ghee, khoya–mawa, sweets, dry fruits, chocolates, bhagar, and other items. Of these, 918 samples were found standard, 51 substandard, 16 unsafe, and 8 misbranded with misleading labels.

Special Campaign Ensures Festive Food Safety

This crackdown is part of the special campaign ‘Sann Maharashtra Cha, Sankalp Annasurakshecha’ (Festival of Maharashtra, Commitment to Food Safety) launched across the state to protect consumers during the festival period.

Drive To Continue Through Diwali Season

The FDA’s intensive drive, which will continue until October 25 to cover the entire Diwali season, aims to safeguard consumers from adulterated and unsafe food products and ensure that only hygienic, quality items reach the market during the festive rush.

FDA teams have been conducting surprise inspections at sweet shops, dairy units, godowns, and food processing units in major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Awareness Programmes Promote Hygiene and Food Safety

As part of the initiative, the FDA also organized street plays highlighting the harmful effects of adulterated food and screened a documentary film to raise awareness about food safety.

Additionally, workshops on hygiene and safety standards were conducted for sweet manufacturers, women’s self-help groups, and food business operators to promote best practices.

Officials Stress Compliance With Legal Standards

FDA Secretary Dheeraj Kumar urged all food businesses to strictly comply with legal standards and prioritize public health. Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar pointed out that the demand for food products surges during festivals, increasing the risk of adulteration.

“FDA teams are carrying out continuous inspections to ensure that citizens can celebrate festivals safely and joyfully. When citizens, businesses, and the government work together, festivals can remain free from any blemish,” he said.

Citizens Urged To Report Food Safety Complaints

Citizens are encouraged to report any complaints related to food quality by calling the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365.

