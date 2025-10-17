Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online |

Mumbaikars are battling unbearable October heat, with temperatures touching 34°C but feeling as high as 41°C, according to Google Weather. The extreme humidity and blazing sun have left residents sweating through their daily routines, turning commutes and outdoor work into a struggle. However, weather forecasts suggest that the severe heat spell is expected to ease soon.

Citizens Vent Their Frustration Online

The relentless heatwave has sparked a flood of reactions on social media, as Mumbaikars expressed how harsh the past few days have been. One user wrote, “Walking outside feels like standing in front of four AC compressors!” capturing what everyone in the city seems to be feeling.

Another user lamented the impact on nature, saying, “My bougainvillea succumbed to the extreme heat. Pray for the best, please.” The unusually hot and humid weather has affected both people and plants, with many residents reporting fatigue, dehydration, and dizziness.

A student shared a particularly distressing experience: “103° fever, dizziness, nausea, dehydration — all while travelling six hours daily for a three-hour exam in Mumbai heat. Just kill me already,” he wrote, summing up the ordeal faced by many during the ongoing heatwave.

'October Heat Is Heating’ – Mumbaikars Say It All

Every year, Mumbaikars brace for what’s famously called “October Heat”—a post-monsoon phase marked by soaring humidity and little to no rainfall. But this year, the intensity seems to have peaked. Another user quipped, “October heat is heating in Mumbai,” echoing the collective exasperation across the city.

Weather Experts Predict Respite Ahead

The heat is expected subside starting tomorrow, with temperatures gradually dipping to around 32°C and humidity levels expected to reduce slightly. The coming week’s forecast shows a consistent range of 32°–28°C, offering much-needed comfort for Mumbai residents.

As Mumbai Awaits Cooler Days

For now, citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid peak afternoon hours, and use protective clothing while outdoors. With the festive season around the corner, Mumbaikars are hoping for a cooler breeze and an early end to this exhausting spell of October heat.