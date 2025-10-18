 'Can Reach Goa Faster By Flight': Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid Diwali Rush
Users travelling on the Pune-bound as well Mumbai-bound side of the expresway witnessed severe congestion, hence, warning to avoid the route.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Commuters Rant As Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees Traffic Jam Amid Diwali Rush | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the festive rush kicks in, several commuters travelling on the Mumbai-Pune expressway experienced huge traffic snarls. Users travelling on the Pune-bound as well Mumbai-bound side witnessed severe congestion, hence warning to avoid the route.

A user slamming the route said, “Diwali lights? Nah, just brake lights all the way to Lonavala. Avoid travelling on Mumbai–Pune expressway!”

While some other user mentioned a 15–20 minute delay towards Pune due to the heavy traffic and ongoing weekend rush. Another commuters travelling towards Mumbai also shared a video suggesting other to try the old highway. The traffic was mainly seen on the Ghat section.

Netizens React on the post

Commenting on the post, one user suggested trying the old Mum-Pune highway! The commuter wrote, "Happened to wake up at 4 am & saw the congestion near the ghat section on Maps. Left Thane just after 4.30 am & took old Mum-Pune highway after Khalapur toll. ETA dropped by 45 minutes from that point. Crossed Vimannagar before 8 am with no breaks."

Another user joked saying, "One can reach Goa faster by flight."

As the traffic on this route, expecially during festival, is very common for commuters, some other added saying, "absolutely no Mumbaikar ever is shocked."

Slamming the traffic condition in Mumbai, another user asked commuters to metro or train instead of travelling by road. "Pure mumbai ka hai vaisa hi hai so if someone really wants to travel use metro , train atleast traffic to nahi lagega"

Some other asked people to stay at home to avoid festive rush, "Stay happy at home otherwise if travel is mandated then use the Khopoli internal road"

"Avoid the Expressway," a commuter stuck on the expressway warned.

