 Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush & Severe Heat; Commuters Share Ordeal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush & Severe Heat; Commuters Share Ordeal

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush & Severe Heat; Commuters Share Ordeal

As Mumbai gears up for Diwali celebrations, the city’s roads have turned into a nightmare for daily commuters. From Western Express Highway (WEH) to Dadar TT Circle, traffic jams stretching for kilometres have left people stranded for hours. With markets buzzing, last-minute shopping peaking and office commuters battling festive rush, Mumbai’s streets are bursting at the seams.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, Goregaon, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush, Commuters Share Ordeal On Social Media |

As Mumbai gears up for Diwali celebrations, the city’s roads have turned into a nightmare for daily commuters. From Western Express Highway (WEH) to Dadar TT Circle, traffic jams stretching for kilometres have left people stranded for hours. With markets buzzing, last-minute shopping peaking and office commuters battling festive rush, Mumbai’s streets are bursting at the seams.

Commuters Share Their Anguish On Social Media

Frustrated citizens took to X to share their ordeal. One user tagged the Chief Minister, saying, “Massive traffic jam from Bandra to Vile Parle. When will the suffering end? No police on the road.” Another wrote, “Complete mismanagement, no police around on Tilak Bridge, Dadar TT Circle full jam. Happy Diwali!”

The complaints didn’t stop there. A commuter from Kurla West posted a Google Maps screenshot showing an alarming red zone across the area, captioned, “What’s going on here? Complete chaos!” Others reported similar gridlocks across Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Pathanwadi signal, and Mumbai-Nashik Highway, where some were stuck for over an hour without any movement.

FPJ Shorts
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore

Ambulances Struggle, Police Missing On Ground

A particularly worrying account came from a commuter stuck near Pathanwadi, who said an ambulance had been honking for more than an hour but received no assistance. “No traffic cop in sight, same as daily. It’s horrible,” the user posted. This lack of on-ground management has sparked anger among citizens who feel stranded and ignored.

Daily Struggles Amplified By Diwali Rush

While traffic snarls are nothing new for Mumbai, the festive season has magnified the city’s daily woes. With markets, malls, and highways flooded with vehicles, travel time across major corridors has doubled. Commuters are urging the traffic department to deploy more personnel and ensure smoother flow, especially during peak evening hours.

A Call For Better Management And Planning

As the festive mood lights up Mumbai’s skyline, the ground reality tells another story, one of stalled cars, impatient honking, and weary travellers. Mumbaikars are now calling for better traffic management and crowd control to ensure the spirit of Diwali isn’t dimmed by endless jams and frustration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...