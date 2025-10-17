Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush & Severe Heat; Commuters Share Ordeal

Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, Goregaon, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush, Commuters Share Ordeal On Social Media |

As Mumbai gears up for Diwali celebrations, the city’s roads have turned into a nightmare for daily commuters. From Western Express Highway (WEH) to Dadar TT Circle, traffic jams stretching for kilometres have left people stranded for hours. With markets buzzing, last-minute shopping peaking and office commuters battling festive rush, Mumbai’s streets are bursting at the seams.

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra Present situation of Western Express Highway 🛣️. Massive Traffic Jam from Bandra to Vile Parle. When will suffering 🔚. No Police 🚨 on Road . @DGPMaharashtra @PMOIndia #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UgSYH646J0 — RV Official (@RVSaffron) October 17, 2025

Commuters Share Their Anguish On Social Media

Frustrated citizens took to X to share their ordeal. One user tagged the Chief Minister, saying, “Massive traffic jam from Bandra to Vile Parle. When will the suffering end? No police on the road.” Another wrote, “Complete mismanagement, no police around on Tilak Bridge, Dadar TT Circle full jam. Happy Diwali!”

@MTPHereToHelp @mymalishka complete mismanagement no police around on tilak bridge Dadar TT circle full jam. Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/UWJ9g4M9N0 — Prasanna Thakkar (@ThakkarPrasan) October 17, 2025

The complaints didn’t stop there. A commuter from Kurla West posted a Google Maps screenshot showing an alarming red zone across the area, captioned, “What’s going on here? Complete chaos!” Others reported similar gridlocks across Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Pathanwadi signal, and Mumbai-Nashik Highway, where some were stuck for over an hour without any movement.

Ambulances Struggle, Police Missing On Ground

A particularly worrying account came from a commuter stuck near Pathanwadi, who said an ambulance had been honking for more than an hour but received no assistance. “No traffic cop in sight, same as daily. It’s horrible,” the user posted. This lack of on-ground management has sparked anger among citizens who feel stranded and ignored.

@MTPHereToHelp Heavy traffic on Goregaon Mulund Link Road as usual. Got to reach the office on time kindly help to clear the traffic at the earliest. — Alroy Martin (@Alroy_Martin_7) October 17, 2025

Daily Struggles Amplified By Diwali Rush

While traffic snarls are nothing new for Mumbai, the festive season has magnified the city’s daily woes. With markets, malls, and highways flooded with vehicles, travel time across major corridors has doubled. Commuters are urging the traffic department to deploy more personnel and ensure smoother flow, especially during peak evening hours.

@MumbaiPolice same again as on daily basis today again thr is horrible traffic on weh and pathanwadi signal is full jam non of traffic cop is thr for help .

Ppl are stick since more thn 1 hr .

Ambulance is honking since thn but no help .

Ths happens on daily basis — subhash l yadav (@subhashlyadav) October 17, 2025

A Call For Better Management And Planning

As the festive mood lights up Mumbai’s skyline, the ground reality tells another story, one of stalled cars, impatient honking, and weary travellers. Mumbaikars are now calling for better traffic management and crowd control to ensure the spirit of Diwali isn’t dimmed by endless jams and frustration.