Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush & Severe Heat; Commuters Share Ordeal

As Mumbai gears up for Diwali celebrations, the city’s roads have turned into a nightmare for daily commuters. From Western Express Highway (WEH) to Dadar TT Circle, traffic jams stretching for kilometres have left people stranded for hours. With markets buzzing, last-minute shopping peaking and office commuters battling festive rush, Mumbai’s streets are bursting at the seams.
Commuters Share Their Anguish On Social Media
Frustrated citizens took to X to share their ordeal. One user tagged the Chief Minister, saying, “Massive traffic jam from Bandra to Vile Parle. When will the suffering end? No police on the road.” Another wrote, “Complete mismanagement, no police around on Tilak Bridge, Dadar TT Circle full jam. Happy Diwali!”
The complaints didn’t stop there. A commuter from Kurla West posted a Google Maps screenshot showing an alarming red zone across the area, captioned, “What’s going on here? Complete chaos!” Others reported similar gridlocks across Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Pathanwadi signal, and Mumbai-Nashik Highway, where some were stuck for over an hour without any movement.
Ambulances Struggle, Police Missing On Ground
A particularly worrying account came from a commuter stuck near Pathanwadi, who said an ambulance had been honking for more than an hour but received no assistance. “No traffic cop in sight, same as daily. It’s horrible,” the user posted. This lack of on-ground management has sparked anger among citizens who feel stranded and ignored.
Daily Struggles Amplified By Diwali Rush
While traffic snarls are nothing new for Mumbai, the festive season has magnified the city’s daily woes. With markets, malls, and highways flooded with vehicles, travel time across major corridors has doubled. Commuters are urging the traffic department to deploy more personnel and ensure smoother flow, especially during peak evening hours.
A Call For Better Management And Planning
As the festive mood lights up Mumbai’s skyline, the ground reality tells another story, one of stalled cars, impatient honking, and weary travellers. Mumbaikars are now calling for better traffic management and crowd control to ensure the spirit of Diwali isn’t dimmed by endless jams and frustration.