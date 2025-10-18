 Navi Mumbai Crime: Nerul Police Hunt 4 Accused Over ₹1.20-Crore Online Betting And Cyber Fraud Racket
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nerul Police Hunt 4 Accused Over ₹1.20-Crore Online Betting And Cyber Fraud Racket

The Nerul police are hunting for four individuals accused of running a Rs 1.20-crore cyber fraud and online betting racket. The accused allegedly operated by misusing bank accounts obtained from unsuspecting citizens, police said.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Nerul Police investigating the Rs 1.20-crore cyber fraud and online betting racket targeting unsuspecting citizens | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police are hunting for four individuals accused of running a Rs 1.20-crore cyber fraud and online betting racket. The accused allegedly operated by misusing bank accounts obtained from unsuspecting citizens, police said.

Modus Operandi

Police said that the group tricked residents by offering small sums of money in exchange for the use of their bank accounts. Once the accounts were handed over, they were used to carry out illegal betting, online gaming, and cyber fraud transactions across multiple banks.

Victims and Losses

According to police, the fraudulent network cheated several individuals, including both account holders and those who transferred funds, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 1,20,38,840. The FIR was filed under Sections 318(4) and 3(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation Underway

The case came to light following a complaint from a 39-year-old resident of Kalamboli, who alleged that his bank account had been misused for suspicious transactions.

A Nerul police official said, “No arrests have been made so far, but teams have been formed to trace the accused and track the financial trail.”

