Mumbai Tragedy: Father Booked After 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies Due To Negligence In Grant Road

Mumbai: In a shocking case of alleged parental negligence, a 3-year-old girl who sustained injuries after a fall was not taken to a hospital by her father and was instead abandoned near a pond—leading to her tragic death.

The D. B. Marg police have booked the father, Suhan Khan-Mulla, 25, nearly 1 year and 10 months after the incident, under charges of causing death by negligence.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the deceased child, Ameena Suhan Khan-Mulla, lived with her parents and elder sister at Batata Chawl in Grant Road (East), Mumbai. On January 7, 2024, Ameena’s mother, Sumaiyya Suhan Khan,24, had gone to Ahmedabad for work, leaving both daughters in the care of their father.

The next day, on January 8, at around noon, Suhan Khan made a video call to Sumaiyya and informed her that Ameena had fallen from the stairs and suffered internal injuries. During the call, Ameena herself reportedly gestured to indicate she had fallen. Concerned, Sumaiyya repeatedly urged Suhan to take the child to the hospital, but he failed to do so for two consecutive days.

Negligence Leading to Death

On the morning of January 10, around 7:30 AM, Suhan Khan informed his wife that Ameena was found unconscious in the bathroom. Instead of taking her to a hospital, he claimed he was taking both daughters to his father-in-law’s home in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

However, Suhan did not take the girls to the relative’s home. Shockingly, he left both children near a pond in the Koparkhairane area and fled the scene. He later informed his wife over the phone about their whereabouts.

Upon receiving the information, Aalam Khan, the children's maternal grandfather, rushed to the location and found Ameena unconscious. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police Investigation

Following an investigation led by Police Inspector Sagar Chandrakant Tilekar, and based on the complaint and supporting evidence, the police concluded that gross negligence and reckless behavior on part of the father led to the child’s death.

Accordingly, Suhan Khan-Mulla has been booked under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case remains under investigation.

