Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha Takes Command Of Maharashtra Naval Area

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, has formally assumed command as the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA), replacing Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi. The ceremonial change of command was completed at INS Kunjali on October 17.

Rear Admiral Jha, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1993, brings extensive operational and strategic experience to the crucial Western Command. A Navigation and Direction specialist, his sea tenure includes navigating the aircraft carrier INS Viraat and serving as the Executive Officer of INS Vikramaditya. He has also commanded three ships, including the frontline frigate INS Sahyadri.

His distinguished staff appointments include serving as India's Naval Attaché in Tehran and key roles at Naval Headquarters, such as Commodore (Strategy, Concepts & Transformation). An alumnus of the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Rear Admiral Jha is a recipient of the prestigious Nao Sena Medal. Prior to assuming the FOMA role, he successfully tenanted the position of Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command.