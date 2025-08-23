Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Hit Record 3.34 Lakh Daily Ridership, 13 Peaks In Two Months | FPJ

Mumbai’s Metro lines 2A and 7 have emerged as a crucial urban lifeline, carrying a record 3.34 lakh passengers on August 21, 2025—the highest single-day ridership since the corridors were opened to the public.



According to officials, the metro network has witnessed 13 record-breaking days in just two months, starting from June 18. Passenger numbers have surged by nearly 12 per cent since July 1, reflecting growing commuter confidence in the system despite the challenges of monsoon travel and peak-hour rush.

Milestones in July and August

Daily ridership figures climbed steadily through July and August, with milestones such as 3.26 lakh passengers on August 13, 3.25 lakh on August 12, and over 3.21 lakh on August 1. The previous benchmark in July stood at 3.12 lakh (July 16) and 3.01 lakh (July 8).

Surge in Digital Ticketing

Alongside ridership, ticketing through digital and paperless modes has also grown significantly. More than 67 per cent of passengers now prefer e-tickets, while 22 per cent use WhatsApp ticketing—a facility where Mumbai Metro has become a national leader, selling over 73,000 tickets in a single day through the platform.

Future Expansion Plans

Officials said the ridership growth highlights the metro’s role as a sustainable and efficient transport option. “The consistent rise in numbers shows the trust commuters are placing in the system. Our goal is to provide travel that is fast, safe, and eco-friendly,” a spokesperson said.

The development underscores how Mumbai’s expanding metro network is gradually easing pressure on the city’s overburdened suburban railway and road systems, offering Mumbaikars a reliable alternative for daily travel. Meanwhile the MMRDA which is carrying out elevated metro projects in MMR is planning to commission 50 kms of Metro by this year or early next year.