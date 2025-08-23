Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked | Representational Image

The Parksite Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating a businessman and several companies of ₹1.93 crore under the guise of business transactions.

Businessman Files Complaint

The complainant, Raghav Kamalkumar Kothari (38), a businessman residing at Walkeshwar, reported the fraud. The incident took place at Ghatkopar Industrial Estate, behind RCT Mall, LBS Road, Ghatkopar (West).

Accused Identified

Police identified the accused as Rajendra Satyadev Pandey, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Thakurli (East), Kalyan, Thane, and Atul Siddhanath Awasthi, a resident of Maruti Road, Thakurli (East), Kalyan, Thane.

Fraudulent Transactions

According to the FIR filed at Parksite Police Station, between April 1 and June 3, 2025, Rajendra Pandey, proprietor of Anjali Enterprises, along with his associate Atul Awasthi, allegedly procured goods worth ₹75,83,245 from the complainant on credit but failed to make payments.

Cheating Multiple Firms

Further investigation revealed that the duo also cheated other paper companies in the market:

Chimanlal Fin Papers Pvt. Ltd. – ₹72,12,787

Cambe Industries Pvt. Ltd. – ₹14,85,451

Sambhav Paper Ltd. – ₹26,97,815

Trident Industries – ₹3,94,666

This brings the total fraud amount to ₹1,93,73,964.

Police Launch Probe

The accused allegedly breached the trust of all these firms and siphoned off funds, causing significant financial losses. Based on the complaint, police have booked them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust. Both accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.