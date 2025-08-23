Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai: Traditional indigenous games not only promote physical and mental well-being but also serve as a vital medium for preserving cultural heritage, said Legislative Council Chairman Shri Ram Shinde. He was speaking at the concluding and prize distribution ceremony of the Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha, held at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Ground in Kurla.

Conceptualised to Preserve Heritage

The Mahakumbha, conceptualized by Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and organized in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati, began on August 13 in remembrance of Rajmata Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.

The festival highlighted indigenous sports from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, aiming to pass this cultural legacy on to the younger generation.

Statewide Expansion Announced

Receiving an overwhelming response, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, such traditional sports festivals will soon be held across Maharashtra.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The ceremony was attended by Smt. Madhavi Sardeshmukh, Director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training; Shri Raj Chaudhary, All India General Secretary of Kreeda Bharati; Shri Ganesh Devrukhkar, President of Kreeda Bharati; and Shri Manoj Reddy, Sports Director of Mumbai University.

Reviving Sports in Cities

Shri Ram Shinde expressed gratitude for the swift establishment of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Sports Ground. He remarked that while such games are usually confined to rural areas, Shri Lodha’s efforts to bring them to a city like Mumbai have played a crucial role in reviving indigenous sports.

18 Traditional Games, 27,000 Players

The Mahakumbha showcased 18 traditional games including Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Wrestling, Arm Wrestling, Sword Fighting, Pawankhind Marathon, Tug of War, Viti-Dandu, Mallakhamb, Fugdi, and Mangalagaur.

A total of 27,000 players participated, while 450 were felicitated by Shri Ram Shinde and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Spectators also enjoyed captivating demonstrations of Lezim, Lathikathi, and Sword Fighting.