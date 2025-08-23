 Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections on Sunday, 24th August, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works.

Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:59 AM IST
Matunga–Mulund Slow Line Block

On the Main Line (Matunga–Mulund UP and DOWN slow lines), the block will be in force from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, Down slow line services departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:14 am and 4:32 pm will be diverted onto the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund, before being re-diverted back to the Down slow line at Mulund. These trains will reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Diversion of Services

Similarly, UP slow line services departing Thane between 11:07 am and 3:51 pm will be diverted to the UP fast line between Mulund and Matunga, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, before re-diverting onto the UP slow line at Matunga. These services too will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Trans-Harbour Line Suspension

On the Trans-Harbour Line (Thane–Vashi/Nerul section), both UP and Down services will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. As a result, Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm and UP services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will remain cancelled.

Appeal to Passengers

Railway authorities have requested passengers to cooperate, stressing that these Mega Blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety.

