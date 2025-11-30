Maharashtra Govt Accelerates Pod Taxi Rollout; Bhoomi Pujan Expected Soon

Mumbai Pod Taxi | Representational image

Pod taxis operate as fully automated, driverless electric vehicles running on elevated tracks and designed to carry small groups of passengers. The state government sees the technology as a potential game-changer for last-mile connectivity.

State Transport Minister Pranab Sarnaik, at a function held in Thane recently, stated that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Mira-Bhayandar pod taxi project is expected to take place in the next six months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has aslo repeatedly backed the initiative, stating that the system would significantly ease pressure on Mumbai’s already overburdened public transport network. In September, the CM reiterated that pod taxi services would soon be introduced to enhance mobility and reduce congestion across key transit corridors.

During an earlier high-level meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis stressed the importance of the project, particularly for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) — an area expected to witness a major influx of commuters following the development of the bullet train terminal and the upcoming Bombay High Court building.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, and top IAS officers from the transport, urban development and home departments. Mukherjee and Bharti presented detailed feasibility reports and projections on the system’s potential impact.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to integrate the pod taxi network with Mumbai’s upcoming unified smart card system to enable seamless multimodal travel. He further instructed authorities to upgrade the Kurla and Bandra station precincts in coordination with the project, ensuring direct pod taxi connectivity between BKC’s office complexes and nearby railway stations.

The state government believes that pod taxis could significantly bolster last-mile connectivity, particularly in the high-density BKC area, and play a crucial role in shaping Mumbai’s future urban mobility ecosystem.

