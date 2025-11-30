Maharashtra Municipal Elections Face Disruptions As Polls Postponed In Multiple Districts | File Pic

Mumbai: The municipal election process in Maharashtra, which is underway for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, has seen major schedule disruptions in several districts. While the election campaign had entered its final stage, the State Election Commission has postponed elections in multiple wards across nearly 20 districts due to court orders, technical errors, and pending legal appeals.

Despite the disruptions, voting for most municipal bodies will take place on December 2, and the results will be declared on December 3. However, affected towns and wards will see a revised polling schedule extending through December.

Solapur

In Solapur district, election for Mangalevdha Municipal Council and its councillor seats has been postponed. The revised polling will now take place on December 20, following a court decision issued on November 27 regarding objections to the Mayor candidature.

Yavatmal

Some areas under Yavatmal Municipal Council, including Digras, Pandharkawada, and Wani, are also expected to see delays. Technical errors and pending legal hearings have led to a revamped schedule, with elections now set for December 20. Officials are yet to issue a formal notification.

Ahmednagar District (Ahilyanagar)

Out of 12 municipal councils in the district, elections have been postponed in four — Kopargaon, Deolali, Newasa, and Pathardi — due to legal disputes regarding mayoral candidates. Additionally, seven councillor seats are also affected. Revised timelines include:

Withdrawal deadline: December 10

Voting: December 20

Counting: December 21

Dharashiv (Osmanabad)

Three wards—2A, 7B, and 14B—faced delays due to court matters. The State Election Commission issued a revised schedule on November 29.

Chandrapur

Elections in Ghuggus Municipal Council have been rescheduled between December 4 and December 20. Meanwhile, court appeals have stalled voting in Ward 8B of Gadchandur and Ward 10B of Mul Municipal Council until further notice.

Akola

Balapur Municipal Council elections— including the mayor's seat and all 25 wards—have been deferred due to a pending court petition. Voting will now take place on December 20, with counting on December 21.

Nanded

Elections for Mukhed and Dharmabad municipal councils have been postponed, with the revised polling set for December 23 and counting on December 24. Additional delays apply to single wards in Bhokar, Kundalwadi, and Loha.

Pune District

Twelve seats across Talegaon and Lonavla municipal councils—including the ward where MLA Sunil Shelke’s brother Sudam Shelke is contesting—have been postponed to December 29 due to ongoing legal appeals.

Baramati

The election for the mayor post and seven affected ward seats has been pushed to December 20, following legal proceedings.

Amravati

Voting in Anjangaon Surji Municipal Council has been postponed to December 20, with counting on December 21. The delay followed court rulings in favour of the appeals filed by one councillor candidate and an independent mayoral aspirant,

