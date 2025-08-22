 Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 

With the Tendulkar family's wholehearted support and Sara’s own dedication, her Pilates studio is already generating buzz as a promising new wellness destination in Mumbai.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has taken a major step in her wellness journey by launching her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. The 27-year-old has long been passionate about health and wellness, and this new venture marks a significant milestone in her personal and professional life.

The grand opening of the studio was a family affair. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to show their support. Also in attendance was Arjun Tendulkar’s fiance, Saaniya Chandhok, as the family came together to celebrate Sara’s accomplishment.

Read Also
Anaya Bangar FACES HATE For Sharing Throwback Video Of Taking Cricketing Tips From Virat Kohli
article-image
Read Also
Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI...
article-image

Sachin later took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride and joy. Sharing photos from the event, he wrote, "As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts."

He continued, "She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence."

FPJ Shorts
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
Palghar Fraud: Nalasopara Gym Trainer, Wife Booked For Duping Mumbai Cosmetics Shop Owner Of Over ₹1.27 Crore In Investment Scam
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

With the Tendulkar family's wholehearted support and Sara’s own dedication, her Pilates studio is already generating buzz as a promising new wellness destination in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri...

Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI...

Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI...

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To...

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Streaming: When & Where To...

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12: U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok Feels Team Unity The Biggest Asset...

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12: U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok Feels Team Unity The Biggest Asset...

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Replaces Bengaluru With Navi Mumbai In List Of Host Venues

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Replaces Bengaluru With Navi Mumbai In List Of Host Venues