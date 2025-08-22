Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has taken a major step in her wellness journey by launching her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. The 27-year-old has long been passionate about health and wellness, and this new venture marks a significant milestone in her personal and professional life.

The grand opening of the studio was a family affair. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to show their support. Also in attendance was Arjun Tendulkar’s fiance, Saaniya Chandhok, as the family came together to celebrate Sara’s accomplishment.

Sachin later took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride and joy. Sharing photos from the event, he wrote, "As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts."

He continued, "She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence."

With the Tendulkar family's wholehearted support and Sara’s own dedication, her Pilates studio is already generating buzz as a promising new wellness destination in Mumbai.