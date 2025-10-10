IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill Poked Fun At By Teammates After Winning His First Toss As Captain On 7 Attempts

Teammates congratulated Shubman Gill. | (Credits: X)

With Shubman Gill winning his first toss as Test captain, his fellow teammates couldn't help but poke fun at him. The coin toss managed to go for the first time in his favour as he stood beside Roston Chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi ahead of the second Test.

Gill, who made his debut as Test captain during the five-Test tour of England, lost all the tosses in English conditions. The youngster ended up at the wrong side of it even during the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hence, Indian players and support staff congratulated Gill after finally winning the toss.

Shubman Gill opts to bat first in Delhi

The Punjab-born cricketer opted to bat first in Delhi and announced an unchanged XI from the first Test when the hosts steamrolled the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the home side are unchanged, West Indies have triggered two changes, bringing in Anderson Phillip and Tevim Imlach for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

West Indies have multiple issues to address after being toothless with both bat and ball in Ahmedabad. Should the West Indies win, it will be their first Test victory over India since 2002. Team India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have already got off to a solid start and have looked untroubled thus far.

Hence, the tourists might have to prepare for a long day on the field.