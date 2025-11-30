Mumbai News: 6,834 Voters Wrongly Listed Under Ward 163, Activist Flags Major BMC Error

6,834 Voters Wrongly Listed Under Ward 163, Activist Flags Major BMC Error | File Pic

Mumbai: An activist has highlighted that 6,834 voters in Kurla have been wrongly registered under ward 163, despite geographically and administratively belonging to ward 162. The discrepancy in the BMC’s draft voters list was flagged by activist Anil Galgali, who submitted an objection to the L-ward assistant municipal commissioner on November 29.

“Due to the recent delimitation exercise, the part of the draft voters list serial number 1,634 to 8,437 is currently shown under ward 163. It is incorrectly mapped in the draft till as they belong to ward 162. Misclassification at this scale may adversely affect the accuracy and fairness of the BMC elections,” Galgali said.

To maintain transparency and integrity in the electoral process, all 6,834 voters must be immediately shifted from ward 163 to ward 162, the activist demanded. “The representation has been submitted to the assistant commissioner, L Ward, with copies marked to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and additional municipal commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi for urgent corrective action,” he said.

This follows the allegations by the Congress last week of mass displacement of 70,000 voters from one ward to another far away ward in Dharavi. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also met the G-North ward assistant municipal commissioner raising her objection.

Following similar discrepancies raised by several citizens and political office bearers in other cities as well, the state election commission (SEC) gave suo-moto powers to municipal commissioners to verify the claims and make the corrections before publishing the final voters list for the 29 municipal corporations elections.

As of Sunday, the BMC administration has received 3,601 objections to the draft voters’ list. Of these, the highest, 1,061, is from the M-East ward (Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur East), followed by 525 from the N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli). No objections have been received from the B ward (Masjid, Dongri).

