 Shanmukhananda Sabha Hosts 'Guruvandhana' For Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The Shanmukhananda Fine Arts Sabha organised 'Guruvandhana' or thanksgiving for Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, the sankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, at the Sabha's auditorium in Sion. Several religious and cultural institutions participated and offered their pranams to the seer.

The sankaracharya is visiting Mumbai after a gap of 25 years and first time after taking over as the head of the Kanchi mutt. Justice (retd) K R Shriram, former chief justice of Rajasthan High Court along with his wife took blessings from the acharya.

The sankaracharya also visited Sri Marubai temple at Matunga, on Sunday morning. After doing pooja and blessing the devotees, the sankaracharya left for Pune.

