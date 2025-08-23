 Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

According to the FIR filed by complainant Saurabh Dashrath Shingade (35), a resident of Vashi, the accused enticed him with the promise of a 2% monthly return on investments in their construction projects.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats | Representative Image

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against two individuals, Haresh Chandan and Alekh Chandan, for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai businessman of ₹28 crore under the pretext of offering high returns on investments in their construction business.

Lured with Promise of High Returns

According to the FIR filed by complainant Saurabh Dashrath Shingade (35), a resident of Vashi, the accused enticed him with the promise of a 2% monthly return on investments in their construction projects.

Fraudulent Property Offered as Security

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

As security, the duo allegedly offered three duplex flats and one additional flat in Ananta Apartment, Nerul (Navi Mumbai), presenting them as legal properties. However, it was later revealed that these flats were illegal constructions, which the accused had concealed.

Settlement Agreement Ignored

The complainant further stated that despite signing a settlement agreement on March 27, 2025, assuring repayment of the ₹28 crore, the accused have failed to return any amount.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: 52-Year-Old Chembur Developer Duped Of ₹10.11 Lakh In Fake ₹5 Crore Loan Promise,...
article-image

Fraud Spanning Nearly a Decade

The alleged fraud began around 2015–2016 and continued until recently, causing severe financial losses to the complainant and his family.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

The case has been registered at Chembur Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraud. The EOW has confirmed that the investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025