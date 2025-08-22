 Mumbai Fraud: 52-Year-Old Chembur Developer Duped Of ₹10.11 Lakh In Fake ₹5 Crore Loan Promise, Colaba Police Register FIR
A 52-year-old developer from Chembur has lodged a complaint against three individuals for allegedly cheating him of Rs 10.11 lakh under the pretext of arranging a loan of Rs 5 crore. The Colaba police station have been registered an FIR against Indrapit Singh, Arvind Kumar Das, Jasprit Singh are resident of Agarwal Millennium Tower 2, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pitampura, Delhi.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Colaba police register FIR after Chembur developer duped in fake ₹5 crore loan fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old developer from Chembur has lodged a complaint against three individuals for allegedly cheating him of Rs 10.11 lakh under the pretext of arranging a loan of Rs 5 crore.

Colaba Police Register FIR Against Three Accused

The Colaba police station have been registered an FIR against Indrapit Singh, Arvind Kumar Das, Jasprit Singh are resident of Agarwal Millennium Tower 2, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pitampura, Delhi.

Accused Allegedly Posed as Loan Facilitators

According to the Colaba Police, the complainant, Mukesh Ramesh Bajaj, a resident of Sindhi Society Gymkhana, Chembur, alleged that the accused promised to sanction a loan through their purported company and claimed to have banking connections.

Developer Allegedly Duped of ₹10.11 Lakh

The accused reportedly assured Bajaj that they would facilitate a loan of Rs 5 crore but, without approving any loan, fraudulently collected Rs 10.11 lakh from him.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway to Trace Accused

In this the wanted accused have been identified as Indrapit Singh, Arvind Kumar Das and Jasprit Singh. The incident took place at Munira, Colaba Causeway, Plot No. 12, Colaba. A case has been registered under relevant sections for cheating and fraud. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused.

