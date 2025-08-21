 Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore
The Parksite Police have registered a case against seven individuals from five different companies for allegedly defrauding a Ghatkopar-based Sheetal Enterprises, a metal coil and sheet trading firm, of steel goods worth Rs 3.23 crore.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Seven booked for defrauding Ghatkopar steel firm of ₹3.23 crore | Representative Image

Accused Named in FIR

The FIR names Deepak Rathod of K. Divya Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Karan Soneri of D.K. Enterprises, Dip Patel and Mehul Bhatt of Silver Span Fab Pvt. Ltd., and Hitesh Panchal along with his wife Rutuja Panchal of Shri Manibhadra Fabricators. Hitesh Panchal also owns A.D. Enterprises.

How the Fraud Began

According to the police, Sheetal Shah, 45, a resident of Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar West, runs Sheetal Enterprises along with her husband Hitesh Shah, was approached in April 2025 by Deepak Rathod of K. Divya Industrial Pvt. Ltd.

Rathod placed an initial order and paid Rs 25 lakh, which helped gain the company’s trust. He later recommended D.K. Enterprises and other firms to conduct further business.

Large Orders, No Payments

As per the complaint, Shah procured steel from suppliers in Masjid Bunder, Malad, and Navi Mumbai, and delivered it through Jay Ambe Transport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The accused initially made small payments to build trust but eventually accepted large consignments and failed to make payments.

Breakdown of Fraudulent Transactions

The fraudulent transactions include: Rs68.61 lakh by Rathod (K. Divya Industrial), Rs 36.88 lakh by Soneri (D.K. Enterprises), Rs 96.06 lakh by Patel (Silver Span Fab), R s94.37 lakh by Hitesh Panchal on behalf of Rutuja Panchal (Shri Manibhadra Fabricators), and Rs 27.50 lakh directly by Hitesh Panchal claiming ownership under A.D. Enterprises.

Police Book Accused Under BNS Act

All accused are charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating under relevant sections of the Bharatiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. Police investigation is ongoing.

