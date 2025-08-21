 Mumbai Fraud: 4 Individuals Booked For Cheating 69-Year-Old Malbar Hill Senior Citizen Of ₹2.35 Crore In Guest House Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: 4 Individuals Booked For Cheating 69-Year-Old Malbar Hill Senior Citizen Of ₹2.35 Crore In Guest House Deal

Mumbai Fraud: 4 Individuals Booked For Cheating 69-Year-Old Malbar Hill Senior Citizen Of ₹2.35 Crore In Guest House Deal

The D B Marg Police have registered a case of cheating against four individuals for allegedly duping a 69-year-old man of Rs 2.35 crore in a fraudulent guest house deal. The accused have been identified as Nita Anil Palrecha, Anil Bhavarlal Palrecha, Bababhai Supariwala, and Firoz Yusuf Khan.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
D B Marg Police register case after senior citizen cheated of ₹2.35 crore in guest house deal | Representative Image

Mumbai: The D B Marg Police have registered a case of cheating against four individuals for allegedly duping a 69-year-old man of Rs 2.35 crore in a fraudulent guest house deal.

Victim from Malabar Hill

According to the D B Marg Police, the complainant, Kundan Yagnesh Upadhyay (69), a resident of Malabar Hill, was approached by the accused who promised to provide space for running a guest house business at Flox Chambers, Opera House, Charni Road.

Advance of ₹2 Crore Taken

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

The accused have been identified as Nita Anil Palrecha, Anil Bhavarlal Palrecha, Bababhai Supariwala, and Firoz Yusuf Khan. The complainant alleged that between the agreed dates, the accused took an advance deposit of Rs 2 crore for the premises but failed to hand over possession on time. This delay allegedly caused him an additional financial loss of Rs 35 lakh, bringing the total cheated amount to Rs 2.35 crore.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Dadar Woman Duped Of ₹2.37 Crore In Residential Property Scam; Case...
article-image

Case Registered Under Cheating & Breach of Trust

Police said the accused acted in collusion, breached the complainant’s trust, and caused wrongful loss for personal gain. A case has been registered at D B Marg Police Station under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt To Issue Circular Replacing ‘Chakarmani’ With ‘Konkanwasis’

Maharashtra Govt To Issue Circular Replacing ‘Chakarmani’ With ‘Konkanwasis’

Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety

Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety

Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex...

Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...