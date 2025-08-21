Mumbai Fraud: 4 Individuals Booked For Cheating 69-Year-Old Malbar Hill Senior Citizen Of ₹2.35 Crore In Guest House Deal

D B Marg Police register case after senior citizen cheated of ₹2.35 crore in guest house deal | Representative Image

Mumbai: The D B Marg Police have registered a case of cheating against four individuals for allegedly duping a 69-year-old man of Rs 2.35 crore in a fraudulent guest house deal.

Victim from Malabar Hill

According to the D B Marg Police, the complainant, Kundan Yagnesh Upadhyay (69), a resident of Malabar Hill, was approached by the accused who promised to provide space for running a guest house business at Flox Chambers, Opera House, Charni Road.

Advance of ₹2 Crore Taken

The accused have been identified as Nita Anil Palrecha, Anil Bhavarlal Palrecha, Bababhai Supariwala, and Firoz Yusuf Khan. The complainant alleged that between the agreed dates, the accused took an advance deposit of Rs 2 crore for the premises but failed to hand over possession on time. This delay allegedly caused him an additional financial loss of Rs 35 lakh, bringing the total cheated amount to Rs 2.35 crore.

Case Registered Under Cheating & Breach of Trust

Police said the accused acted in collusion, breached the complainant’s trust, and caused wrongful loss for personal gain. A case has been registered at D B Marg Police Station under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.