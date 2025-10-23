Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jogeshwari's JMS Business Centre; People Stranded On Top Floor Of Building | Video

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jogeshwari's JMS Business Centre |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West on October 23. In a video shared by news agency ANI, firefighting operations reached the spot and efforst were made to douse the fire. The reason for the fire is not known yet, however, the video showed that the fire broke out on the higher floors and five floors were seen engulfed in flames.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out, are being rescued by the personnel of the fire department. pic.twitter.com/EJg1XXHYWr — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

According to the video, some people are seen stranded on the top floor of the building and efforts are being made to resuce them. The JMS Business Centre is located near Behram Baug Road at Jogeshwari West's Patliputra.

While speaking to ANI, Saliq Khan, a neighbouring resident who called the PCR said, "When we woke up this morning, we saw fire at the top four floors of the building. It was a massive fire. I called the PCR, and the fire team arrived. The fire was later controlled. Some people have been trapped in the building. They are getting rescued by the fire officials."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People seen stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/htbPRNz5nM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Recent incidents of Mumbai fire

On October 22, a 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2. In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning which left one resident and a fire official injured.

On October 21, six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student, died of burns in two separate fire incidents in Navi Mumbai . While four members of a family lost their lives in a midnight blaze at Raheja Residency in Vashi, a mother and daughter died in another fire that broke out just a few hours later in Kamothe.

At around 12:40 a.m. at Raheja Residency, the blaze which started on the 10th floor, spread rapidly to the 11th and 12th floors. According to the NMMC Chief Fire Officer, Purushottam Jadhav, "Four persons were found dead during the rescue operation, while around 10 to 15 others were safely evacuated.” The deceased were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), her parents Sundar Balakrishnan (44) and Pooja Rajan (39) from flat no. 1205, and Kamla Hiralal Jain (84), a bedridden senior citizen from flat no. 1005.

Just a few hours later, around 6:02 a.m., another fire broke out at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36, Kamothe, under Panvel Municipal Corporation limits due to suspected short circuit which was followed by a cylinder blast that intensified the fire in a third-floor duplex flat. Two residents Rekha Sisodia and her 17-year-old daughter Payal Sisodia were found dead on their bed.



