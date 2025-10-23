Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Thane: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The alleged incident took place in the Bhiwandi area on October 15, which was the child's birthday.

Citing the FIR, an official said the girl was playing outside her house when accused Dineshkumar Sharma told her he would buy her a birthday gift and asked her to accompany him. The child got scared and ran into her house.

Sharma allegedly later accosted the minor when she was playing with her friends.

"The accused touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, Sharma warned her of dire consequences if she talked about the incident with anyone," said the official, citing the FIR.

The girl's father approached the Bhiwandi police on Wednesday (October 22), prompting the cops to arrest Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police did not explain why the girl's father approached them late.

