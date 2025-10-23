 Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi

Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi

A 37-year-old man, Dineshkumar Sharma, was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in Bhiwandi on her birthday, October 15. The girl ran away when he lured her with a gift and later faced inappropriate touching. Her father filed a complaint on October 22, leading to Sharma’s arrest under POCSO and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Thane: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The alleged incident took place in the Bhiwandi area on October 15, which was the child's birthday.

Citing the FIR, an official said the girl was playing outside her house when accused Dineshkumar Sharma told her he would buy her a birthday gift and asked her to accompany him. The child got scared and ran into her house.

FPJ Shorts
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting

Sharma allegedly later accosted the minor when she was playing with her friends.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Antop Hill Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested
article-image

"The accused touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, Sharma warned her of dire consequences if she talked about the incident with anyone," said the official, citing the FIR.

The girl's father approached the Bhiwandi police on Wednesday (October 22), prompting the cops to arrest Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police did not explain why the girl's father approached them late.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat To Honour Launch Of New Book Tracing PM...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat To Honour Launch Of New Book Tracing PM...

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Jogeshwari High-Rise; 24 Rescued, No Injuries Reported (Video)

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Jogeshwari High-Rise; 24 Rescued, No Injuries Reported (Video)

Diwali Outing Turns Tragic: Toddler Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike At Mumbai's Sanjay...

Diwali Outing Turns Tragic: Toddler Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike At Mumbai's Sanjay...

Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi

Thane: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Molesting' 8-Yr-Old Girl On Her Birthday In Bhiwandi

Mumbai Crime: Antop Hill Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Antop Hill Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity; Arrested