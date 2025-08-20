 Mumbai News: MMRDA Trials New Monorail Rakes, Unveils Safety Measures After August 19 Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MMRDA Trials New Monorail Rakes, Unveils Safety Measures After August 19 Incident

Mumbai News: MMRDA Trials New Monorail Rakes, Unveils Safety Measures After August 19 Incident

Despite ongoing trials for the past few months, MMRDA has yet to obtain the necessary safety clearances to deploy the new rakes into service. Officials admitted that while challenges remain, the Monorail continues to be an important transport lifeline for Mumbaikars.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Rescue teams evacuating stranded passengers from Mumbai Monorail amid heavy rains | X - @mybmc

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has procured 10 new Monorail rakes, seven of which have already reached the depot. These rakes are currently undergoing detailed trials and certification before being cleared for passenger service. Once operational, they are expected to increase capacity and ease the burden on the existing fleet.

Delays in Safety Clearance

Despite ongoing trials for the past few months, MMRDA has yet to obtain the necessary safety clearances to deploy the new rakes into service. Officials admitted that while challenges remain, the Monorail continues to be an important transport lifeline for Mumbaikars.

Response to August 19 Incident

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Following the August 19 incident, MMRDA has swiftly introduced short-term and long-term safety measures aimed at preventing recurrence and reassuring commuters.
“We are fully committed to providing a safe and reliable travel experience. Clear instructions have been issued to MMMOCL to strengthen safety systems and operational vigilance,” the authority said in an official statement.

Read Also
'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra, Provide Aid To Farmers': Harshwardhan Sapkal Writes To CM...
article-image

Immediate Measures

Passenger Load Regulation
Monorail coaches are designed for a maximum load of 104 tonnes. Station staff have been instructed to strictly regulate passenger entry. If overcrowding is observed, trains will be halted, and passengers deboarded before services resume.

Additional Staff Deployment
Each train will carry a dedicated security personnel to monitor crowding, along with a trained technician to handle technical issues.

Emergency Window Checks & Labelling
Every Monorail has eight ventilation windows, which are being inspected and clearly labelled for easy identification during emergencies.

Enhanced Signage
More safety signboards have been installed inside trains, guiding passengers on protocols and emergency exits. Additional signage will be added for visibility.

Comprehensive Safety Inspections
The Director (Maintenance) has been tasked with conducting rigorous inspections across the Monorail fleet to ensure strict compliance.

Long-Term Measures

Introduction of New Rakes
The addition of new rakes will strengthen the fleet, enhance service frequency, and reduce dependency on ageing coaches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival