Mumbai News: MMRDA Trials New Monorail Rakes, Unveils Safety Measures After August 19 Incident

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has procured 10 new Monorail rakes, seven of which have already reached the depot. These rakes are currently undergoing detailed trials and certification before being cleared for passenger service. Once operational, they are expected to increase capacity and ease the burden on the existing fleet.

Delays in Safety Clearance

Despite ongoing trials for the past few months, MMRDA has yet to obtain the necessary safety clearances to deploy the new rakes into service. Officials admitted that while challenges remain, the Monorail continues to be an important transport lifeline for Mumbaikars.

Response to August 19 Incident

Following the August 19 incident, MMRDA has swiftly introduced short-term and long-term safety measures aimed at preventing recurrence and reassuring commuters.

“We are fully committed to providing a safe and reliable travel experience. Clear instructions have been issued to MMMOCL to strengthen safety systems and operational vigilance,” the authority said in an official statement.

Immediate Measures

Passenger Load Regulation

Monorail coaches are designed for a maximum load of 104 tonnes. Station staff have been instructed to strictly regulate passenger entry. If overcrowding is observed, trains will be halted, and passengers deboarded before services resume.

Additional Staff Deployment

Each train will carry a dedicated security personnel to monitor crowding, along with a trained technician to handle technical issues.

Emergency Window Checks & Labelling

Every Monorail has eight ventilation windows, which are being inspected and clearly labelled for easy identification during emergencies.

Enhanced Signage

More safety signboards have been installed inside trains, guiding passengers on protocols and emergency exits. Additional signage will be added for visibility.

Comprehensive Safety Inspections

The Director (Maintenance) has been tasked with conducting rigorous inspections across the Monorail fleet to ensure strict compliance.

Long-Term Measures

Introduction of New Rakes

The addition of new rakes will strengthen the fleet, enhance service frequency, and reduce dependency on ageing coaches.